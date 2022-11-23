Insider Selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

