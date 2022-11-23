Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Sells 10,941 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 30,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. FMR LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after buying an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 1,355,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Associated Banc by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 519,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

