Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. 2,834,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $404.68.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 31.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.