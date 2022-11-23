Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.
- On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.
- On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.
- On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.
- On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.
- On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. 2,834,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $404.68.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 52.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 31.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
