Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director Dale Strang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,016.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boxlight Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 143,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight Co. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boxlight Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Boxlight to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

