Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells 41,904 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,973. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $498.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.10. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Get Gevo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,574,604 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,834,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,900,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.