Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Sells 41,904 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gevo Stock Performance
Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,973. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $498.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.10. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Featured Articles
