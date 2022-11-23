Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL remained flat at $116.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,681. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $117.31.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.