Insider Selling: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.06. The stock had a trading volume of 317,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,992. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.