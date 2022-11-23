Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells 512 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $24,038.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,195.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Nestor Chylak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 316,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,080. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

