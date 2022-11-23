Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 8,518 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TENB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 279,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,638. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

