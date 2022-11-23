Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 8,518 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tenable Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TENB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 279,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,638. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.
Institutional Trading of Tenable
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.