Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells 4,603 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82.

ZG stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 410,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,930. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 199.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

