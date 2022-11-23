Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $35.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

