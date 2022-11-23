Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) versus The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Head to Head Contrast

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and The GEO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.97 billion 1.15 $118.76 million $6.33 12.49 The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.56 $77.42 million $0.48 21.15

Profitability

Installed Building Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The GEO Group. Installed Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Installed Building Products and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 7.31% 55.56% 13.66% The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Installed Building Products and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 1 9 0 0 1.90 The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats The GEO Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 210 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.