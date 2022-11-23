Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

