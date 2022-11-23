Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Increased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 7.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,826,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,825,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 36,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 606,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 126,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

ICE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. 23,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.