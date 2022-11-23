Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 41.7%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 41.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,499,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,020% from the average daily volume of 70,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

