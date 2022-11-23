Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.29 and last traded at $74.82. 26,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 78,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64.
