Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

