Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) recently:

11/12/2022 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – Viavi Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

11/4/2022 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Viavi Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Viavi Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Viavi Solutions is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 788,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

