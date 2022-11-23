Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sienna Senior Living (SIA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) recently:

11/17/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

11/16/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.25 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

10/20/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIA traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.57. 230,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,909. The firm has a market cap of C$843.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$15.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.94%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

