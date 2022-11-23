ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Shares Down 5.7%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.33 and last traded at 0.36. Approximately 22,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 163,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.38.

ioneer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.38.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

