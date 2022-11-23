iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.70. The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 134,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,869,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iQIYI by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.