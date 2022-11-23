iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,854,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $72.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.