iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) is TCG Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after purchasing an additional 325,676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 763,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 184,629 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,710 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 2,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,683. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.