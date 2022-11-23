iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Holdings Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1,282.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

