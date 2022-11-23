iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.73. 576,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 381,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

