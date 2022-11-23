iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,890,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.92% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,819,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.16. 75,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

