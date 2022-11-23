iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

