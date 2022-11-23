IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 3.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 19,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 55,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

