ITV (ITV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITV (LON: ITV) recently:

11/10/2022 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/7/2022 – ITV had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 56 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.01) price target on the stock.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.64 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 6,085,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,810.26).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

