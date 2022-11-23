J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,701. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

