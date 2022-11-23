Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.37.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

