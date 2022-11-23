Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.65 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.37.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.