Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.65 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.37.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.