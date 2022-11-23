Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

