Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:J traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. 7,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,448. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.
In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.
