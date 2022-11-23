Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
