Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.