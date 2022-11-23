Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $108.91 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

