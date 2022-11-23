Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,602.71

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.22 million and approximately $99,602.71 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00054672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54657372 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $173,310.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.