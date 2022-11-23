JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 1.3%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.09). Approximately 114,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 158,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.50 ($4.14).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Dean Buckley acquired 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £75,250 ($88,979.54).

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.