Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 40,281 shares.The stock last traded at $189.39 and had previously closed at $192.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.16.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 228.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

