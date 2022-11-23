Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.59. 136,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $84.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

