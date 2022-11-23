Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.