Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.