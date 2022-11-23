Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.36. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

