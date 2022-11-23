Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of TTM Technologies worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.