Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

