Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

