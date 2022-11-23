Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jack in the Box worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

