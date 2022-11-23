Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.64. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $151.77.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

