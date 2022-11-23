Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.21 and traded as low as C$5.19. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 309,925 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at C$194,752.30. In related news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at C$194,752.30.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.