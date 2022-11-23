Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.21 and traded as low as C$5.19. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 309,925 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
