Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 3,244 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

